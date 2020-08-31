A rainy Monday, but a cool Tuesday is ahead

If rainy days and Mondays always get you down, today may not be your day.

The area is expected to receive up to an inch of rain as a wide band of showers and thunderstorms roll through the area moving northeast. The local weather station reported 0.06 inches of rain has already fallen as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Currently, Farmville is sitting at the edge of the wide band of showers stretching west to the West Virginia border.

The rain will keep temperatures low today highs are expected to only reach 78 degrees.

Tuesday will be nice with a high of 81. Hot and humid weather will return later in the week with a high of 90 expected for Thursday.