AKA sorority awards scholarships

Amil Bolden and Janiya Medley are the recipients of the 2020 Hall-Harris Scholarship awarded by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Farmville.

Amil Bolden is a 2020 honor graduate of Buckingham County High School. Throughout her high school career, she participated in several activities which included varsity girls basketball and track; membership in the Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council Association, National Honor Society and BETA Club and was an American Legion Girls State participant.

During her high school career Amil earned an Associate Degree from Southside Virginia Community College through the Governor’s School program. She also graduated with an Advanced Studies Diploma with a Career and Technical Education Seal.

Her community service involvement include participation in church activities, the NAACP, Christmas Toy Collection for Children, the collection of items for overseas troops and participation in charity drives.

Amil plans to attend Howard University and major in management.

She is the daughter of Shawn and Brenda Bolden of Dillwyn.

Janiya Medley is a 2020 honor graduate of Amelia County High School. As a high school student, her activities included girls’ volleyball, varsity girls’ basketball; National Honor Society and BETA Club memberships. She is also a certified Microsoft Office specialist.

Her community involvement included the NAACP, Rise Against Hunger, participation in easter egg hunts at a local elementary school, coaching girls recreational volleyball and church community service activities.

Janiya plans to attend Longwood University and major in computer science.

She is the daughter of Eric and Janiel Medley of Amelia.