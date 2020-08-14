AP Scholar Awards given

The Advanced Placement (AP) Program gives recognition to students who have achieved at a high level by giving AP Scholar Awards.

These awards are an acknowledgment that a student has demonstrated outstanding college-level success through AP courses and exams. There are multiple award levels that become successively more difficult to obtain.

The levels are determined by score, average score and number of AP tests completed. In order to be considered for any type of award, a student needs to complete a minimum of three AP exams.

The first level of recognition is AP Scholar. This award is earned by students who have completed three or more AP exams and earned a score of three or better on at least three of those exams. The second level is AP Scholar with Honor. This award is earned by students who obtained an average score of 3.5 or better on all AP exams taken and has completed four or more exams. The third level is AP Scholar with Distinction. Students having an average of 3.5 or better on all AP exams taken and having scores of three or better on five or more AP exams can obtain this recognition.

Three Prince Edward County Highs School students earned recognition based on work completed during the 2019-2020 school year.

Joseph B. Edwards reached the AP Scholar with Honor level of recognition and has completed four AP exams. Edwards will be a senior at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Tiba H. Hamza and Abagail G. Swanson both attained the AP Scholar with Distinction level of recognition. Swanson completed five AP exams and Hamza completed six. Both Hamza and Swanson graduated from Prince Edward County High School in the spring of 2020.