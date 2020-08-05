Area golfers compete in championships

The Southside Piedmont Junior Golf Association Championships drew 60 young participants from eight counties to Tanglewood Shores Golf & Country Club in Bracey on Thursday, July 30, including four golfers whose home course is Farmville Municipal Golf Course.

Three of the Farmville-based golfers competed in the boys’ 16- and 17-years-old division. They included Robert Raymond, who placed second with an 18-hole score of 97, Thomas Bryant, who was third with a 98, and Sam Detrick, who finished fourth with a 99.

Brenden Francisco won the division with a 90, and Raymond received the division’s sportsmanship award.

Emma Lewis, also hailing from Farmville Municipal Golf Course, claimed third in the girls’ 14- to 17-years-old division, shooting a 92.

Winners engraved their names on the plaques, and sportsmanship awards were handed out in each age group as voted upon by the competitors.

In order to qualify for the championship event, golfers had to participate in a minimum of three of the five weekly Southside Piedmont Junior Golf Association tournaments held throughout June and July.

For more information, visit the Southside Piedmont Junior Golf Association’s Facebook page or contact Farmville Municipal Golf Course at golf@farmvilleva.com or (434) 392- 6656.