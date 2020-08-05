Bobby Joe “Bob” Varner departed this life on August 2, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Bob was the proud son of a coal miner born on Christmas Day 1934 in Dunham, Kentucky to Luther and Drusilla Varner.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Don Varner and Bill Varner. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Anne Miller Varner; daughter Pamela Simms (Jay), son Luke Varner (Mary Jo), and son Stephen Varner (Michelle), grandsons Linwood Simms, Zachary Varner, Jeremy Varner, great grandson Liam, and brother Gary Varner (Peggy) of Johnson City, Tennessee.

Bob was a career educator, earning a BA degree from East Tennessee State University, and a Masters in Education from UVA. He was the principal of JW Adams Elementary School in Pound for 20 years and developed many programs and policies which profoundly influenced the positive development of children in the community. Bob was a tireless worker, avid reader, generous, kind, giving, and

humorous. He will always be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Memorial donations may be made to Missionaries of Charity, PO Box 883, Jenkins, KY 41537 or St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 709 Buffalo St, Farmville, VA 23901. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St Theresa’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.