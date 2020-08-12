Boy Scouts aid library

A big “thank you” to Mason, pictured, and Hayes Lang from the Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library. Mason and Hayes, both members of Boy Scout Troop 6516, collected multiple boxes of books, which will be distributed to the Friends group’s Little Free Library kiosks around the county. This was part of their reading merit badge project. The Friends of the Library currently have Little Free Libraries in Rice, Prospect, Meherrin, Darlington Heights, Worsham and at Parkview Gardens. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)