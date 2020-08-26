Buckingham County property transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of March. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Onizene Agee to Jefferson M. Catlett, 52 AC, Maysville District. $3,500.

• Robert S. Anderson; et ux to Cody Dalton Sprouse, 2 AC, Marshall District. $80,000.

• James Ashton Ballou; et ux to Brian K. Baird, 14.03 AC, Slate River District. $50,000.

• Charles W. Benhoff to John J. Guice, Jr.; et al, 14.76 AC, James River District. $37,500.

• Charles W. Benhoff to Robert Todd Watson, 4.03 AC, Curdsville District. $20,000.

• Margaret W. Birdsall to Robert F. Casler, 25.22 AC, Marshall District. $58,000.

• Edward Bernard Bland; et ux to Michael J. Swiney; et ux, 7 AC, Maysville District. $255,000.

• Robert E. Bryant; et ux to Richard G. Bickford; et ux, 3.10 AC, Marshall District. $9,300.

• Edmund C. Burruss; et al to Steven F. Hathaway; et ux, 13.769 AC, Curdsville District. $42,200.

• William L. Caine to William L. Caine; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Commonwealth Trustees, LLC; Sub to Bejamin K. Smucker; et ux, 74 AC, Francisco District. $448,200.

• Linda F. Davis to Glenn Farrell Harper, Jr., 9.995 AC, Marshall District. $165,000.

• Farmville Farms to Joshua E. Amos, 50.15 AC and 267.50 AC, Francisco District. $700,000.

• Farmville Mini Storage to Peter Schoebel; et ux, 43.19, Marshall District. $59,000.

• Farmville Mini-Storage to Eric B. Pappert; et ux, 46.78 AC, Marshall District. $86,000.

• Four Fifty-Five, LLC to Heather L. Miller, 3.00 AC, Curdsville District. $110,000.

• Jane J. French; et al to Catlett Land Company, LLC, 10.236 AC, Curdsville District; 6.86 AC, Francisco District. $65,000.

• Donna M. Galaretta to Donna M. Galaretta; et al, Deed Gift.

• Bruce L. Hogshead to Bruce L. Hogshead; et us. Deed Gift.

• David E. Hudgins to Roma W. Hodgins; et vir. Deed Gift.

• Louis James, Jr; et al to Michael D. Woodson, 1.05 AC. $7,000.

• Louis James, Jr; et al to Michael D. Woodson, 1.15 AC. $7,000.

• Louis James, Jr; et al to Michael D. Woodson, 1.15 AC. $7,000.

• Wanda L. Johnson; TR et al to Terry A. Jones; et ux, 19.175 AC, Maysville District. $122,000.

• Robert S. Maxey, Jr. to Robert S. Maxey, III, 8 AC, Slate River District. Deed Gift.

• Bambi T. Mitchell to Mathew Blair Mitchell. Deed Gift.

• Bambi T. Mitchell to John Travis Mitchell; et al. Deed Gift.

• Bambi T. Mitchell to Raleigh Mason Mitchell. Deed Gift.

• Thomas Newton, Jr.; et ux to Tierra Lashay Brown, 3.19 AC, Marshall District. $219,900.

• Jerry E. Ownby, II; et ux to Kaitlyn T. Ownby. Deed Gift.

• Pearson Properties, LLC to Charles N. Davis; et ux, 6.036 AC, Francisco District. $22,500.

• Pearson Properties, LLC to Bruce Anthony Smith, 16.582 AC, Curdsville District. $35,000.

• Pearson Properties, LLC to Thomas Darrell Tompkins, 8.156 AC, Curdsville District. $27,500.

• Curtis H. Pearson, Jr. to Carl F. Burmaster, II, >1 AC, James River District. $2,200.

• Personal Financial Management to William S. Mallory. Deed Gift.

• Sylvia M. Petersheim to Pamela L. Murray; et vir, 33.98 AC, Curdsville District. $375,500.

• Thelma H. Profitt; et al to Matthew T. Breeden-Walton; et v, 8.224 AC. $95,600.

• Marie A. Randolph; tr et al to Jefferson M. Catlett; tr et al, 2.00 AC, Slate River District. $4,250.

• Soonja K. Remington to Diane M. Meeker, 15 AC, James River District. $60,000.

• Yuvonne E. Seay; et al to Frederick Rainey, 4.9774 AC, Francisco District. $25,000.

• William Junior Smith, Sr. to Jonathan Scott Toney; et us, 19.80 AC, Francisco District. $59,400.

• Starke Family Land Trust to Jefferson M. Catlett, 52.760 AC, 49.476 AC, James River District. $255,700.

• Mark L. Steinruck to Michelle L. Waddill, 2.00 AC, Maysville District. $18,500.

• Stevie A. Stolzfus; et al to Benjamin K. Smucker, 10.02 AC, 22.34 AC, 4.73 AC, Marshall District. $109,334.

• Josphine L. Taylor; et al to Michael D. Woodson, 1.15 AC. $7,000.

• Throckmorton Properties, LLC to Kristen Lynn McColgan, 5.39 AC, James River District. $62,900.

• Betty Jean Turner to Flora Elizabeth Turner. Deed Gift.

• Paul Ventil to Martin Liebschner, Jr, 5.282 AC, Maysville District. $155,000.

• Windy Hill Properties, LLC to Donald G. Ferrell, II; et ux, 20 AC, James River District. $27,000.

• Raymond K. Winn to Raymond K. Winn; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Rebecca B. Winn; et al to Raymond K. Winn, 10 AC, Curdsville District. $.00.