Buckingham housing group receives funding

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8,978,420 in federal funding Monday, Aug. 10 to help Virginians access affordable housing across the commonwealth.

The funding was awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Warner and Kaine.

The Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc. received $12,112 from the program.

“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the senators said. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go directly towards supporting some of the most vulnerable communities right now.”

Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing. This funding includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs), including activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.