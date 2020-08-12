Car overturns on U.S. 360

Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a Sunday afternoon, Aug. 9, single-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County in which two people were treated for minor injuries after the car they were riding in overturned.

The VSP press release said that at 2:52 p.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on U.S. Route 360, East Patrick Henry Highway, just east of the intersection with Route 704, Love Road.

“A 2000 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on (U.S.) Route 360 when it ran through a pool of standing water causing the Nissan to hydroplane,” VSP Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch said. “The Nissan then crossed the centerline, ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned.”

The driver, Brittany N. Browder, 28, of Charlotte Court House, suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment, the release stated. She was wearing a seat belt. A passenger in the vehicle, David W. Berkely, 36, was also transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was also wearing his seat belt.

Agencies responding to the incident included Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, VSP, Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue Inc., Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad and Charlotte County Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The VSP release concluded by noting the crash remains under investigation.