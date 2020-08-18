Celestine M. Gould

Celestine M. “Schultzy” Gould passed away August 11, 2020. She was the daughter of late Frank J. and F. Genevieve (Laughlin) Leone of Mt .Morris, New York. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Jr. (Joanne) of New York, David (Peg) of Florida and Eugene (Poochie) Mt. Morris, New York.

She was the widow of John B. Gould of Pamplin.

She’s survived by her children Roberta (James) DeVasher of Blue Spring, Missouri,

Jerri Ann of Pamplin and son John C. (Hope) of Chester; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and preceded by a grandson John Derick Gould; nephew Kenneth (Melanie) Leone of Mt Morris, New York; niece Cheri Allison Bell and family Rochester, New York; many brothers, and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews

of the Gould family.

She will lay to rest at Amelia Veteran Cemetery with her husband.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Tunnel 2 Towers

2361 Hylan Blvd.

Staten Island, NY 10306