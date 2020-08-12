Centra relaxes visitation policy

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Centra will allow one visitor to accompany a patient into Centra facilities.

A press release from the hospital Friday, Aug. 7 said the COVID-19 census of the hospital system remains high, but due to the importance of patients being able to have visitors, changes have been made after careful consideration.

But there are several conditions that must be met before a visitor will be allowed entry.

• The visitor must be at least 18 years old.

• The visitor will not be allowed if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

• All visitors will be screened each time they enter a Centra facility and will be asked a series of questions and have their temperature checked.

• Visitors must wear a mask while in the building.

• Visitors should limit going in and out of care areas and buildings.

• Visitors will be expected to practice social distancing.

• Visitors must remain in a patient’s room. Congregate waiting areas will remain closed.

COVID-19 units will remain visitor free except in cases of end-of-life care. Other areas where visitors will not be allowed are the oncology units and the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center. Visitors will also not be allowed in adult and geriatric psychiatric units as well as skilled nursing and assisted living facilities operated by Centra.

Centra will continue to connect patients and their loved ones with devices for video and phone calls as well as personalized note delivery service.