Church and community events

AUGUST 23

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH – Forest Baptist Church Park and Praise at the Pavilion Homecoming worship service will be Sunday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. Grab and go carry out will be served. All are welcome to attend.

SERVICES CANCELED – The High Rock Baptist Church of Rice is cancelling homecoming and revival services, starting August 23-28, due to COVID-19.

AUGUST 25

PSWC MEETING – The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agricultural Building located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The public is allowed to attend but must inform the office by Friday, Aug. 21, if they plan to attend so appropriate distancing measures may be installed.

AUGUST 26, 27

AND 28

REVIVAL – Revival at the pavilion at Forest Baptist Church in Meherrin will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m. with guest preachers. Wednesday Aug. 26 – Rev. William Thomas, pastor and the Zion Hill Baptist Church congregation. Thursday, Aug. 27 thru Friday, Aug. 28 – Rev. Jeffrey Perkins, pastor of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Charlottesville. Everyone is invited.

AUGUST 30

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH – Pisgah Baptist Church of Rice is currently holding services at 10 a.m. indoors. Everyone is invited to attend. On Sunday, Aug. 30, services will be held outdoors on the front lawn weather permitting.

SEPTEMBER 1

BEEKEEPERS MEETING – The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Prince Edward County Extension Office is canceled. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315- 1433.

SEPTEMBER 11

DRIVE-THRU RIB DINNER – The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxilary will hold a drive-thru rib dinner Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. A whole rack dinner including ribs, two sides and a drink is $24. A half rack dinner including ribs two sides and a drink is $12. Amish desserts will be for sale. Place a pre-order on Facebook or by contacting any member by Sept. 4.

NOVEMBER 7-8

ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

VIRTUAL SERMON, 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793- 8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

IN-PERSON SERVICES, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, at Biblical Baptist Church until further notice.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED – New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities, including annual revival and homecoming are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday School/Bible Study on first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED – Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES – Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916. Homecoming and revival have been canceled. Also, beginning Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. prayer service will be held using the same number.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES – Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. until further notice. Homecoming and revival services for August have been canceled, due to the COVID-19 regulations

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES – Mercy Seat Baptist Church will have parking lot worship service the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. until further notice.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH – Mt. Nebo Baptist church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor services beginning at 9 a.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. Vacation Bible School has been canceled this year.

BETHEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE – Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH – Forest Baptist Church will alter its worship service hours on the second, third and fourth Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to high temperatures and elevated heat conditions. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH – in Charlotte Court House, will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month, until further notice.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH – Cornerstone Baptist Church at 18 Horsepen Road in Farmville will have drive-up services beginning at 9 a.m., with Pastor Cetric Gayles. There will not be homecoming or revival services this year. The church will have drive-up services until further notice at 9 a.m. each Sunday.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH – Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask. Homecoming and revival services scheduled for August have been canceled.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST – Farmville United Methodist Church will have in-service worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be one service and no Sunday school. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited. Virtual services will continue on the church’s Facebook account and on YouTube. For questions contact the church at 434- 392-4686.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH – Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. There will also be an 11:15 a.m. service inside the church sanctuary each Sunday. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask for the inside service.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH – Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor. Come out and be blessed.