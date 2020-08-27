Hampden-Sydney College has five COVID-19 cases

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) currently has five active COVID-19 cases in its student population.

According to the college’s COVID-19 case dashboard, as of Wednesday, Aug. 26, five students at H-SC have tested positive for the virus. The college has administered a total of 870 COVID-19 tests, with 375 total tests analyzed thus far. Additionally, 27 students are currently quarantined.

Longwood University’s own COVID-19 dashboard listed Wednesday the university has had zero students test positive for the virus so far this semester.

Other public universities and colleges across the commonwealth are dealing with heavy outbreaks of the coronavirus. Virginia Commonwealth University reported 63 active student cases and 13 active employee cases of the virus Wednesday afternoon, with 53 residential students in isolation and 85 in quarantine.

On Wednesday Radford University was reporting 5.75% of its total campus-based administered tests had come back positive.

The University of Richmond was listed as having three current positive cases Wednesday afternoon.

Larger universities across the nation that have chosen to return in-person for the fall semester have seen outbreaks skyrocket. On Wednesday, the University of Alabama was reporting 566 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in its system since Aug. 19.