Community Pride winners announced

The Town of Dillwyn is the August recipient of the Buckingham Chamber’s Community Pride Award. “We’re so

grateful for the town’s Beautification Committee for their hard work in keeping their sidewalks neat and clean,

accompanied by their flowering pots,” Community Pride Award Chairman Thomas Jordan Miles III said. Pictured

are, (from left), Sandra Moss, Dillwyn Mayor Linda Paige, Gilbert “Waco” Reams, Faye Shumaker, Ruth Lyle, Eddie

Slagle and Barbara Wheeler. Reams, Moss, along with Tricia Taylor, not pictured, serve on the Beautification

Committee.