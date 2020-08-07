Confederate Cemetery could be statue’s new location

The Farmville Town Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, to determine what should be done with the Confederate statue that was removed from its pedestal on High Street in June.

On the evening of June 18, the Town Council held a brief reconvened meeting and voted to remove the Confederate statue that was located at the intersection of High and Randolph streets.

The continued meeting was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The removal of the statue with a crane was underway by 7:30 p.m.

A release from the town stated council members expressed concerns centered around public safety of individuals and property for the reason of removal.

“The statue will be secured off-site and preserved until further conversation with various community groups and the citizens of Farmville about its relocation and the appropriate disposition of the monument base,” officials stated in the release.

On July 1, new legislation took effect, giving cities and counties around Virginia the power to remove Confederate monuments they own and maintain under the new law.

Under the new law, after the public hearing, council may vote to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover the monument or memorial.

Councilman Brian Vincent said he had heard from many of his constituents who expressed relocating the statue to the Confederate Cemetery at 205 Jackson Ave.

Vice-Mayor Chuckie Reid and Sallie Amos both said they had heard from citizens that a relocation to the cemetery would be a good move.

At one point during the July meeting, council members discussed an option of holding a public referendum on the statue but with the unanimous vote to hold a public hearing next week means the council will not have the option under the new state law to have a public referendum on the November ballot.

Unlike recent public hearings, council is allowing citizens to attend the Wednesday, Aug. 19, public hearing in person. Those who do not feel comfortable attending in person may utilize a conference call number to make their statement to the board.