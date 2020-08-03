County landfill closed Tuesday due to storm

Prince Edward County officials announced Monday afternoon that the county landfill will be closed Tuesday due to the expected amount of rain and wind from Tropical Storm Isaias.

County convenience site will remain open but may be closed depending on the weather conditions.

A flash flood alert is in effect for Prince Edward County from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday. The area is expected to receive between 3 and 6 inches of rain from the storm system tracking up the eastern seaboard.