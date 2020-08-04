County landfill not closed today

Prince Edward County officials reversed an earlier decision to close the landfill today (Tuesday) after the impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias were less than anticipated.

“I apologize for any inconvenience the announcement of the closing of the landfill and the subsequent opening has caused, but the safety of our employees and potential environmental impacts could not be ignored,” County Administrator Wade Bartlett said in a release. “As soon as I realized the impacts were much less than predicted, I consulted with the landfill supervisors and instructed them to open the landfill at 9 a.m. today. I want to thank our citizens for their understanding and cooperation.”