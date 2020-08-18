Ms. Courtnee Elisabeth Fallen, of Halifax, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born April 23, 2001 in Halifax County and was 19 years old. She was the daughter of Ann Snead and Brian Fallen.

She was of the Baptist faith. Courtnee will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, and fiancé.

Ms. Courtnee Elisabeth Fallen is survived by her son, Jon Wilkie Wagstaff of the home; her fiancé, Jordan Wagstaff of the home; her mother, Ann Snead of Halifax; her father, Brian Fallen of Halifax, her siblings, Wesley Fallen of Halifax and Brittany Fallen; maternal grandmother, Patricia Snead of Crystal Hill; paternal grandfather, James Fallen of South Boston; Godmother, Chasity Pool; and a host of aunts, uncles, beloved family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Wesley Newton; great grandmother, Betty Lou Snead; and paternal grandmother, Roxie Harris.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church with Rev. Todd McClure and Rev. Jeff Worley officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Centerville Baptist Church and other times at 4010 Bethel Rd., Halifax, VA.

For memorials please consider a charity of your choice.

