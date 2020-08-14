Cumberland board and commission volunteers needed

The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers interested in the future of Cumberland to serve on several boards and commissions.

Four appointments are currently needed for the Economic Development Authority (EDA). The EDA promotes economic, commercial and industrial growth, holding bi-monthly meetings and called or special meetings as needed. Meetings are typically held at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays. Directors serve as at-large members and are not district specific. Appointments are for a four-year term.

One appointment is needed for the planning commission, which serves in an advisory role to the board of supervisors, conducts studies of existing local conditions and future trends and prepares and recommends to the board a comprehensive plan for the general physical development of the locality and an ordinance to regulate the subdivision of land within its boundaries. The commission is also responsible for preparing and recommending a capital outlay program, an official map and a zoning ordinance.

The commission holds regular meetings monthly, workshops at least quarterly and special or called meetings as needed. Meetings are typically held at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays. The appointment will be for a three-year term.

One appointment is needed for the Central Virginia Workforce Investment Board. The appointee should be a private-sector business owner, or at the decision-making level of the business that will represent the interests of the county regarding matters relating to staffing and employment. The board typically holds meetings quarterly in Keysville at 9 a.m. during weekdays. The appointment is for a two-year term.

One appointment is also needed for the Virginia Growth (VGA) Alliance alternate. The VGA, a regional economic development alliance, increases business opportunities and other development opportunities within the region. VGA typically holds regular meetings monthly in Keysville.

Applicants interested in volunteering for these positions should complete the Citizen Volunteer Application and send it to administration@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov no later than August 31. The application can be found on the county’s website.

Please contact the County Administrator’s office with questions at (804) 492-3625.