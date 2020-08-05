Cumberland county property transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of February. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Hendrix – ISA, LLC to Stella Watson Chambliss; et al, 73.3 AC, Hamilton District. $650,000.

• Larry S. Green; et ux to Hunter M. Herndon, Jr., 4.5 AC & 4.48 AC, Hamilton District and Powhatan Co. $258,000.

• Gretchen Louise Braun to David Braun; et al, Deed Gift.

• County of Cumberland to Rose M. McClinton; et al, .65 AC, Hamilton District. $3,500.

• Fred L. Shumaker; et ux to William F. George; et ux, 5 AC, Hamilton District. $55,000.

• JCM III, LLC to James W. Pentz, 11.8 AC, Hamilton District. $25,000.

• County of Cumberland to Gerald D. Hochstetler, Jr., 3.96 AC, Randolph District. $15,000.

• Mt. Rush Structures, LLC to David Stoltzfus, Deed Gift.

• Aylett Lyn Russell to Dream Land of Virginia, 7.1 AC, Hamilton District. $49,000.

• H2H4, LLC to David Hart, 2 AC, Randolph District. .00

• Gregory Scott Ayers, Tr. to Linward Austin Ayers; et ux, Deed Gift.

• Ras Trustee Services, LLC; Sub Tr to Johnathan Clyde Davis; Tr, 5.72 AC, Randolph District. $46,500.

• WJ Keller, IV; et ux to Stephen L. Morris; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Annette A. Miller to Paul Daniel Miller. Deed Gift.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, INC to Lawrence W. Stimpson, Jr.; et al, .95 AC, Madison District. $60,000.

• County of Cumberland to Lewis Edwin Harvie; et al, 68 AC, Hamilton District. $34,000.

• County of Cumberland to Roy A. Watson, Jr., et al, 13.862 AC & 4 AC, Hamilton District. $38,000.

• County of Cumberland to Destiney M. Griffin; et al, 3.69 AC & 5.77 AC, Hamilton District. $10,000.

• Sandra Watson to Jennifer L. Kotulak, 2 AC, Hamilton District. .00

• Commonwealth Trustees, LLC; Sub Tr to US Bank National Association; TR N, 7.03 AC, Hamilton District. $358,432.43.

• Jean C. Roberts to Jerrel E. Bales; et al, 20 AC, Hamilton District. $80,000.

• Jeffrey F. Matney; et al to Gerald Daily; et al, 25.59 AC, Madison District. $315,000.

• Betty F. Sams to Naomi Demott Herndon; Tr, Lot 5, Hamilton District. $257,000.

• County of Cumberland to Jacob T. Newman, Jr., 20 AC, Madison District. $20,000.

• County of Cumberland to Eric Booker, 3.8 AC, Randolph District. $3,750.

• County of Cumberland to New Ventures Real Estate, LLC., 5 AC, Randolph District. $8,500.

• County of Cumberland to Countryside Land Co, 1 Parcel, Hamilton District. $37,000.

• Heart of Virginia Home Buyers, LLC to One Eyed Ranch, LLC, 1.044 AC, Randolph District. $90,000.

• Heart of Virginia Home Buyers, LLC to Nicholas R. McCauley, .95 AC, Madison District. $91,800.

• James B. Clark; et al to Lory San Clark. Deed Gift.

• Hazel G. Young to Benjamin Joseph McConkey; et ux, 2.946 AC, Madison District. $120,000.

• Suzanne S. Obenshain to RLP Investments, 76.440 AC, Madison District. $229,000.

• Todd L. Grubbs to Todd L. Grubbs; et ux. Deed Gift.

• William W. Sanderson; et ux to William Walker Sanderson, Jr.; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Elizabeth K. Brown; SP COMM to Todd L. Grubbs, 6.79 AC, Randolph District. $12,100.

• Darrell J. Ardita to Stephanie L. Burchard, 1 Parcel Lot, Hamilton District. $337,500.