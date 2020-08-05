CVFD responded to collision

Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) firefighters responded early Tuesday evening to a two-vehicle accident in Cartersville.

The collision, according to CVFD member Ben Pfeiffer, occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, in the 100th block of Cartersville Extension.

Units arrived on scene to find two vehicles with heavy damage, one still in the road and one off to the side.

All occupants were out of the vehicle and checked by emergency medical personnel. One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews operated on scene for approximately two hours. Engine 24 and Rescue 21 responded.