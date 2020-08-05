Edwards to serve as ODEC vice-chairman

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) President and CEO Jeff Edwards was elected to serve as vice-chairman of the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) Board of Directors at its annual membership meeting held virtually July 27.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed to serve as vice-chairman of the board by my ODEC peers,” Edwards said. “ODEC has been supplying energy for member-owned Cooperatives since 1948 and is one of the nation’s most successful generation and transmission cooperatives. As vice-chairman, I look forward to working with our ODEC board to put our members’ electrical needs first, as we continue in our commitment to providing reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable wholesale power.”

Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, ODEC is a not-for-profit, member-owned, power supply cooperative that provides wholesale power to 11-member electric distribution cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, which includes SEC. It is wholly owned by SEC and the 10 other members.