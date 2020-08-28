Effects of Laura diminish as expected track moves north

The threat of a lot of rain from former Hurricane Laura seems to have diminished after the track of the storm has taken a more northernly turn.

Farmville is still expected to receive almost a half inch of rain Saturday and have wind gusts of as much as 38 miles per hour but the precipitation totals are down dramatically from the 1.85 inches of rain projected for the area on Thursday. The rainfall is expected to begin around 10 a.m. and rain periodically through 6 p.m. Saturday night. The bulk of the storm is now expected to track more through northern Virginia and Washington D.C. before reentering the Atlantic off the coast of New Jersey.

As for today, Farmville can expect another humid day with a high of 92 with a 25% chance of rain. This may the last day in the 90s for the year as temperatures are expected to cool in the coming days.

Sunday is expected to be a great day weather wise with a high of 85.