Expect another nice day today

Wasn’t it a nice Monday in Farmville?

It was a great day to take the laptop out to the back deck and work from there all day. There haven’t been many of those days lately.

Expect more of the same today but just a little warmer as temperatures are expected to climb to 87 degrees compared to the high of 85 Monday. The high will be nowhere near the high of 97 degrees that we experienced last year on this day.

There is only a 13% chance of precipitation today. That goes up to 51% for Wednesday as a much better chance of an afternoon thunderstorm returns to the forecast.

Enjoy the mild weather and plentiful sunshine.