Fire engulfs Perkins Lane residence in Cumberland

Firefighters operated on scene for two hours to contain a fire that ravaged a home in the 800 block of Perkins Lane in Cumberland Wednesday morning.

Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Paul Adkins said the call came in at approximately 5:35 a.m. Wednesday morning, Aug. 19.

Crews from Randolph and Cumberland Volunteer Fire Departments arrived on scene to find a single-story structure fully involved.

Adkins said approximately 15,000 gallons of water were used to fight the blaze. A family was living in the home, but was not present at the time of the fire.

No injuries occurred as a result of the incident. While the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, an investigation is ongoing.