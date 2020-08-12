Flash flood watch begins at 2 p.m. today

It’s definitely a day to keep an umbrella nearby and an eye to the sky as a flash flood watch has already been posted for the Farmville area.

The watch is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and expire at midnight as numerous slow-moving storms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into the evening hours. The notification said these storms could produce as much as three inches of rain.

The high for the day is expected to reach 87 before dropping to a low of 70 overnight.

Stay safe and dry today and be careful on the roadways.