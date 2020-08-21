Fuqua grads Davis, Murphy honored

The Advanced Placement (AP) program gives recognition to students who have achieved at a high level by giving AP Scholar Awards.

These awards are an acknowledgement that a student has demonstrated outstanding college-level success through AP courses and exams. There are multiple award levels that become successively more difficult to obtain. The levels are determined by score, average score, and number of AP tests completed. In order to be considered for any type of award, a student needs to complete a minimum of three AP exams. The first level of recognition is AP Scholar. This award is earned by students who have completed three or more AP exams and earned a score of three or better on at least three of those exams. The second level is AP Scholar with Honor. This award is earned by students who obtained an average score of 3.5 or better on all AP exams taken and completed four or more exams. The third level is AP Scholar with Distinction. Students having an average of 3.5 or better on all AP exams taken and having scores of three or better on five or more AP exams can obtain this recognition.

Roman Davis, Fuqua School Class of 2020, attained the recognition of AP Scholar with Honor. He completed four AP exams. He attends Liberty University majoring in aeronautics. He is the son of Rick and Benita Davis of Victoria.

Audra Murphy, Fuqua School Class of 2020, attained the recognition of AP Scholar with Honor. She completed four AP exams. Audra attends East Carolina University majoring in nursing. She is the daughter of Patrick and Christy Murphy of Prospect.