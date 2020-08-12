GRASP provides scholarships to area students

GRASP (Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.), a non-profit, college and career access organization, headquartered in Glen Allen, recently awarded 105 Last Dollar scholarships totaling $106,945 and 61 Community College Pathway scholarships totaling $59,000 to Virginia high school students graduating in 2020.

GRASP also awarded 79 College Success scholarships totaling $116,100 to college students participating in the GRASP’s College Success program.

Locally, scholarships were awarded to Kaya Amos of Buckingham High School, Raheema Fulani and Annabelle Williamson of Cumberland High School, Adieana Kirby of Central High School in Lunenburg and Tanea Doswell of Randolph-Henry High in Charlotte County.

GRASP’s goal is to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity for continuing education after high school, regardless of financial or social circumstances. During the 2019-2020 academic year, GRASP implemented its programs via advisors who provide free, confidential, one-on-one counseling in 87 Virginia high schools to students seeking financial aid and scholarships for continuing education after high school – whether that is technical school, community college or a four-year university. GRASP advisors now serve students and families in Virginia schools, from the greater Richmond area, to Highland County in the west, to Lancaster County in the east, and to Mecklenburg County in the south.

The highly trained GRASP advisors are adept at navigating the maze of the college and post-secondary education financial aid process. They also have a passion for expanding students’ opportunities to learn. GRASP advisors typically assist more than 8,000 students and their families, individually, in developing post-secondary education game plans each year.

The GRASP advising program and scholarships are made possible by generous donor support year after year. Last Dollar scholarships are awarded to at least one student at each school GRASP serves. The Community College Pathway scholarships are awarded to students who plan to attend community college to receive a career certificate or transfer to a four-year college. The College Success scholarships are awarded to students who are participating in the GRASP College Success program which provides support for GRASP students currently attending college.