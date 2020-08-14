Jesus rebutted the cancel culture

Who of us, when we reflect back over our lives, do not see things that we did, or statements we made that we regret?

Even our thoughts are a part of who we are as a person, and if placed on a screen for the whole community to see, would certainly bring us great shame and judgement. Were Martin Luther King Jr, Ronald Reagan or Billy Graham without fault?

Perhaps an even greater plaque that is arising in this culture is the growing use of false accusations or misrepresentation of intent. A lack of integrity and honesty is a great cancer in the cancel culture movement. As this largely unchecked cancer spreads across the globe, the hate and racial divide are growing deeper. Will these protests and riots really lead to lasting change? Will they bring about the change of heart we so desperately need? At best, they will bring more laws and regulations to further attempt to control people with a heart full of hate, at worst we just let hate explode and hope my little world doesn’t get rocked too badly.

In the Gospel of John, chapter 4, we see the perfect ingredients for a cancel culture storm. The Samaritans hated the Jews, and the Jews hated the Samaritans. Of course, they had a history of wrongs done to one another, and the hatred was fueled over those years, just as we see around us today. As Jesus is walking through Samaria in the heat of the day, He rests by the community well and does the unthinkable, He asks a Samaritan woman for a drink. The woman is very surprised and says, “How is it that you, being a Jew, ask me for a drink since I am a Samaritan Women?” Jesus responds by offering this woman “living water.”

Jesus explains that serving water from the Samaritan well will only quench for a moment, but water from the springs of living water will satisfy for all of eternity. A tremendous healing took place that day in Samaria, along a dusty road, beside a community well. That living water was called forgiveness, and is offered through Jesus Christ, our creator God whom knows us better than anyone else does. He knows our faults, failures, and all the hidden secrets, yet He loves us enough to offer forgiveness of our sins and a fresh start for tomorrow. This is still the only cure for our sin. Repent and be forgiven today. Let the rivers of living water flow through your heart and enjoy life with freedom from the bondage of hate and selfishness.

How about a drink from the well of God today? The living water that keeps us satisfied for all of eternity. The wells of this world will only satisfy you for a moment, tomorrow your thirst will continue, only this time they will be knocking on your door, and you will be the next candidate for cancellation. But fear not, your heart will be at peace and you can serve the same living water that Jesus offered. Let’s gather at the community well and rejoice at the miracle of forgiveness.

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.