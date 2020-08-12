Lancers field hockey pushed to spring

The Mid-American Conference (MAC), of which the Longwood University field hockey program is a member, announced Saturday, Aug. 8, that it will postpone all fall sports competition to the 2021 spring season due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The decision moves Longwood’s 2020 fall field hockey season to the spring semester but does not impact Longwood’s remaining 13 varsity programs, which are all members of the Big South Conference.

Longwood field hockey may still conduct team-related activities during the fall and winter, including practice and training. Those activities will remain subject to NCAA offseason training guidelines, as well as Longwood’s own institutional protocols for player safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is certainly a tough day for our field hockey program, and we are obviously disappointed for our student-athletes and staff,” Longwood Athletics Director Michelle Meadows said. “However, although there will not be field hockey competition at Longwood this fall, we are committed to providing a quality playing experience for the program in the spring in conjunction with the MAC and look forward to seeing them back on the field.”