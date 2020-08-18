Leola Allen White, of Farmville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Leola was born on May 28, 1943 to the late Archie B. and Minnie W. Allen, Sr. of Cumberland. She attended Luther P. Jackson High School in Cumberland. Leola later attended Southside Community College in Keysville studying Special Education. Leola was a Teacher’s Aide at Prince Edward County School in Farmville.

Leola leaves to cherish her memory four children Godfrey Vaughan III (Carla), Valerie Vaughan, Darryl Jackson, and James Jackson. Also five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one sister, Geraldine Wiley, two brothers Sylvester Allen, Matthew Allen and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and very devoted friends. She was predeceased by her loving parents, a brother Archie B. Allen Jr., and a brother-in-law Novey W. Wiley Sr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Puckett Funeral Home – Farmville.