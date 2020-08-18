Letter – Early voting begins Sept. 18

This year Virginia voters will be able to vote early for the November 3 election. Early voting in Virginia starts September 18 and runs through October 31.

Vote in person at your county registrar’s office 45 days before the November 3 election and beat the crowds and the weather. No need to stand in long lines at the polling place and jeopardize your health.

It is recommended that you not send in your application for an absentee ballot, but rather do early voting to make sure your ballot will be counted.

If you have already applied for an absentee ballot, you can hand deliver the completed ballot to the registrar at your county board of elections. Bypass the postal service this time, to be sure your ballot is received and doesn’t mysteriously disappear in the mail.

For further information, call your county’s board of elections.

Carol Fauci

Farmville