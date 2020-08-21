LETTER — Raise the price of stamps

To The Editor:

This is just the right time for more problems to be facing the American people.

I think in the past when the post office was in financial need, the price of mailing went up. Is this not the way it should be?

The leadership is a big problem. During this administration when someone was deemed to be doing a bad job, that person was fired. It is obvious from all reports on media that the head of the postal service is not doing a good job.

What are the consequences of not doing what needs to be done?

There would be more unemployment if postal workers are furloughed, bills will not be received or paid on a timely basis, the November election will have big problems.

Is it not unlawful to impede an election? Who will benefit from a poorly run election? I do not believe any one candidate or, worse yet, the American people will benefit from this.

Raise the price of stamps and other postal services. After the election and the economy becomes more stable, then the post office can be revamped to become self-sufficient.

Marie Flowers

Buckingham