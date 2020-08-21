LETTER — We The People must stand united

To The Editor:

Thank you for “Deputy’s Facebook post questioned” by Alexa Massey.

This topic reflects the inequality that the Poor People’s Campaign addresses when saying, “Fight poverty, not the poor.” Dr. Rev. William Barber II alerts us to the fact that the United States contains 140 million poor and low-wealth people — that’s nearly one half of our population. There are more whites than blacks in this count (https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/).

We’ve been led to attack each other, rather than the underlying issue — an unjust political system which gives power to the 1% at the expense of the rest of us, in our so-called democracy. “We the People 2.0” (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2128701/) quotes researchers at Princeton who concluded that we are operating as an oligarchy (defined here: https://maps.southfront.org/brief-history-of-oligarchy-full-version/).

Although I’m sad to hear feelings of resentment and division, I’m relieved when they’re brought to light, so that we can do something to heal the suffering that comes from experiencing inequality and powerlessness.

I pray that We the People stand united in healing this country before it’s too late.

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham