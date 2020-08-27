Michael Lewis Hudgins, 69 of Arvonia, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1951 in Buckingham County to the late James Lewis and Lucille Christian Hudgins. Mike was a lifelong member, deacon and usher at Mount Zion Baptist Church in New Canton. He was employed for 44 years with the Virginia Department of Transportation at the Dillwyn Headquarters and Residency. He loved hunting with his buddies at Hard Luck Hunt Club. Mike was a proud member of the Arvonia Fire Department. He loved NASCAR and Friday night Football games at Buckingham County High School. Mike was an active member of the community and a friend to many. His absence will be missed by all who knew him. Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, New Canton. Viewing will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arvonia Volunteer Fire Department.