Prince Edward county administrator search extended

After saying earlier the pool had been narrowed to two, Prince Edward County’s Board of Supervisors is now looking for more county administrator applicants.

“The Board of Supervisors has made the decision to seek additional applicants for the county administrator position,” Board Chairman Jerry R. Townsend said in a Tuesday, Aug. 4, statement. “Both of the previous candidates that were interviewed are still being considered for the position, along with the additional candidates that apply.”

Townsend, who is the Leigh District supervisor, stated the deadline for applications is Aug. 28.

“The Board of Supervisors has sent a personal letter to county administrators in the Commonwealth of Virginia informing them of the candidate search, in addition to other advertising,” he said. “After the Aug. 28 deadline, the applicants will be screened and narrowed down to those that will move forward to the interview process, and it is our hope that a candidate for the position will be chosen at that time.”

Current Prince Edward County Administrator Wade Bartlett’s contract with the county was originally set to expire June 30. However, on May 5 the board voted unanimously to extend his contract to end Sept. 30.

Bartlett said he agreed to the extension to help the county in the administrator transition process and to buy time for other county staff members to earn certifications that only he has had.

It was by a 5-3 vote April 14 that the board moved to not renew Bartlett’s contract.

In a statement following that meeting, Townsend, who was one of the five “yes” votes, said the decision was not due to cause.

“The majority of the board believes that at this time, the county will benefit from a change in direction with new leadership,” he said.