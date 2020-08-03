Rain from Isaias to soak area beginning tonight

It’s a great day to pull those fancy designer rain boots and big umbrellas out of the closet as Tropical Storm Isaias begins to push up the coast bringing opportunities for thunderstorms and rain along with it.

The storm, pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs, is weaker than expected as far as wind speed is concerned with sustained winds slightly below hurricane force at 70 mph. The storm remained off the east coast of Florida overnight but is expected to strengthen slightly into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall near the border of North Carolina and South Carolina near Wilmington.

The storm is still expected to cause some flooding problems for our local area. A flash flood watch is in effect for the Farmville area from 10 p.m. tonight (Monday) until Tuesday night at 10 p.m. Heavy rainfall is expected to total 3 to 6 inches between late this afternoon and Tuesday night as the storm passes by along the Virginia coast.

Drivers are reminded not to attempt driving across flowing water of unknown depth.

The tropical system will being some relief to air conditioning systems as temperatures are expected to only reach a high 84 Monday and 82 on Tuesday.

Stay safe and dry these next couple of days. The sun returns for Wednesday with a high of 88.