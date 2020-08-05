Ralph Frederick Huth, 90, of Farmville, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Ralph was born November 5, 1929, the only child of the late Forrest & Auguena Huth of Seymour, Wisconsin. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Mary, his children Mark Huth of Glendale, Arizona and Amy Eberly (Eric) of Farmville, grandchildren Andrew, Carrie (Brad), Benjamin and Natalia, and great-grandchildren Ellie and Daniel.

Ralph attended Naperville College and Bradley University in Illinois, where he met his wife. He served in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps. After discharge, Ralph worked for U.S. Steel for 39 years as an industrial engineer in Gary, Indiana, and Director of Computer Services in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He travelled throughout the world as a consultant for USX Engineers and Consultants (UEC). Ralph enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, reading, and was an active church member. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Edward Rescue Squad. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service starting at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com