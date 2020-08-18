Robert C. “Bobby” Jones left this earth on August 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John Robert, and mother, Katherine (Khaki) Anderson Jones. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo; his brother, Tom and Linda Jones of Midlothian; his children, Andy and Cindy Jones of Montpelier, David and Connie Jones of New Canton, Kathy Mitchell of Richmond, Becky and AC Lightfoot of New Canton, JoElaine and Taylor Justis of New Canton and his devoted aides January, Darlene and Mary. He had 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was employed by Solite Corporation for 44 years. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member, and 50+ years Ruling Elder of Arvon Presbyterian Church. He was a member of Buckingham Board of Supervisors for three terms. The family would like to thank the caregivers from CVHS, Heritage Hall Dillwyn, and UVA Hospital for all their kindness and care. Immediate family will have a private ceremony, but are postponing the Celebration of Life Party until after COVID19 is under control. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arvonia Fire Department, P.O. Box 55, Arvonia, VA 23004.