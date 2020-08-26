Sailor’s Creek hosts program

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a presentation entitled, “Civil War Curiosities: An Introduction to the Unexpected” Saturday, Aug. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. as part of the park’s Ice Cream Social lecture series.

This theme will be presented by Rev. Jeffery C. Schroeder and will cover a broad range of Civil War-related topics, including the unusual and unexpected characteristics of the war as they relate to photography, religion, Virginia counties, frontier communities, acts of deception, health conditions, final military activities, last survivors and fatalities, World War II, modern word usage, etc.

This family-friendly event is free to the public. Pre-packaged ice cream will be available for purchase from dedicated, volunteer Friends Group with proceeds going towards their educational programming fund.

Rev. Schroeder’s academic background includes the B.S., M.A.R., M.Div., and S.T.M. degrees, the last-mentioned from Yale University Divinity School. He pursued additional graduate work at the universities of Toronto and Oxford. Much of Rev. Schroeder’s avocational interests have been dedicated to the history of the American Civil War.

For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center at 804-561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

*Please note, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, all visitors are requested to wear face masks and seating will be arranged to accommodate proper social distancing requirements.

The purpose of Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park is to preserve the cultural landscape as it was in 1865, and to provide the historic setting to tell the story of the last major battle of the Civil War in Virginia before the surrender of Robert E. Lee’s Army at Appomattox Court House, and its impact on the citizens of Southside Virginia.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 or 300 climate controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.