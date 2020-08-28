Scholarship winners announced
Each year, students at Buckingham County High School apply for competitive scholarships to support post-secondary education and training. Buckingham High School holds an annual ceremony to celebrate these students, but this year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to recognize the following students from the class of 2020:
• Kaya Amos – GRASP – $1,000
• Dalyn Ayres – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000
• Cole Bohanon – Tenaska Scholarship – $1,500
• Amil Bolden – Jasmine C. Benson Memorial Scholarship – $500
• Nathan Brickhill – Terrell H. Dunnavant Scholarship – $16,000
• Nina Broussard – Project Discovery/SOAR, up to $2,000
• Amari Butler (2018 graduate) – Dudley West Scholarship – $1,200
• Aniyah Butler (2019 graduate) – Dudley West Scholarship – $800
• Tyshea Chambers – Project Discovery/SOAR, up to $2,000
• Jade Cyr – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000
• Hannah Davis – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000, F.D. Johns Memorial Scholarship – $500, Harrison K. Davis Memorial Scholarship, $1,000, Meghan Snoddy Memorial Scholarship – $2,000, and Dudley West Scholarship – $2,000
• Jaelynn Edwards – Katherine R. Wingo Scholarship – $2,500 and Delta Kappa Gamma Psi Chapter Book Scholarship/Stipend – $500
• William Edwards – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000
• Emily Gormus – (2018 graduate) – Dudley West Scholarship – $1,200
• Tajhmir Gough – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000, Harrison K. Davis Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 and Sharon Dowdy Tew Memorial Scholarship – $1,000
• Tyler Hunt – Spreading God’s Gifts – $500
• Darian Lipscomb – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000, Spreading God’s Gifts – $500 and Sallie A. Mowbray Memorial Scholarship – $1,000
• Jacob Mack – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000
• Ian Martin – ROTC Scholarship – $34,192
• Courtney Miller – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000 and Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000
• Tyler Moree – ROTC Scholarship – $11,420
• Colton Morris (2019 graduate) – Dudley West Scholarship – $800
• Sydney Mullins – Harrison K. Davis Memorial Scholarship – $1,000
• Alivia Newton – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000
• Heaven Pillois – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000
• April Sage – Dr. Samuel S. Jones Scholarship – $2,000, Commonwealth Alliance for Drug Rehabilitation and Education (CADRE) – $500, Spreading God’s Gifts – $500, Towler Scholarship – $1,000, Ella Senger Payne Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 and Dudley West Scholarship – $1,500
• Austin Sandridge – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000
• Aaron Seay – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000
• Morgan Small – John B. Buschmann Memorial Scholarship – $1,000, Meghan Snoddy Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 and Dudley West Scholarship – $2,500
• Abreanna Smith – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000
• Jaime Terry – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000
• Taliyah Turner – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000
• Jacob Vais – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000
• Ziyae Warner – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000.