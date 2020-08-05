Scholarship winners announced

The Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation, Inc., recently awarded Cumberland High School students and former high school students scholarships in the amount of $26,660.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the usual Cumberland High School Senior Night was canceled. This is the event where the scholarships and donors attend a dinner in their honor.

Blake Barker won a $1,000 scholarship from the Cartersville Ruritan Club and a $500 Superintendent’s Scholarship. Barker plans to attend Hampden-Sydney College.

Teyanna Braxton earned a $500 Spread the Love Scholarship. Braxton plans to attend Virginia Tech.

Graceyn Cubbage earned a $1,000 David C. Goodman Memorial Scholarship and a $430 scholarship from the Cumberland High Reunion group. Cubbage plans to attend the University of Virginia.

Nadia Elasha earned a $250 from Central Supply, a $500 scholarship from Sonny Merriman and a $250 scholarship from the Womans Club of Cumberland. Elasha plans to attend Old Dominion University.

Cole Fillman earned a $450 scholarship from the General 5K Run and a $50 scholarship from Cumberland High Reunion. Fillman plans to attend Hampden-Sydney College.

Lorraine Foster earned a $500 scholarship from the General 5K Run Fund. Foster plans to attend Southside Virginia Community College.

Munirah Fulani earned a $500 scholarship from Cumberland Clothes Closet, a $250 scholarship from the Friends of the Library and the Spread Love Scholarship for $500. Fulani plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

Reheema Fulani earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Cumberland Clothes Closet and a $250 scholarship from the Friends of the Library. Fulani plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

Sydney Gilbert earned a $1,000 scholarship from Cumberland Clothes Closet. Gilbert plans to attend Radford University.

Katy Hougland earned a $500 Superintendent’s Scholarship. Hougland plans to attend Randolph-Macon College.

Nikki Hurt earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Cumberland Clothes Closet and a $1,000 scholarship from the Cartersville Ruritan Club. Hurt plans to attend Randolph College.

Ashley McHenry earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Cumberland High Reunion group. McHenry plans to attend Bluefield College.

Brenton Morris earned a $1,000 scholarship from Colonial Pipeline. Morris plans to attend Virginia Tech.

Logan Morris earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Eldridge Sanderson Memorial Fund. Morris plans to attend Virginia Tech.

Elizabeth Newman earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Cartersville Ruritan Club, a $500 scholarship from the Cumberland Clothes Closet and a $500 Superintendent’s Scholarship. Newman plans to attend Radford University.

Jordan Newman earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Cumberland High Reunion group and a $1,000 scholarship from the Cartersville Ruritan Club.. Newman plans to attend Virginia Tech.

Mark Patterson earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Elizabeth Dawson Memorial Fund and a $500 Superintendent’s Scholarship. Patterson plans to attend Randolph College.

Caylor Scales earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Lineweaver Family. Scales plans to attend Virginia Tech.

Caroline Seal earned a $1,300 scholarship from the Eric Robinson Memorial Scholarship. Seal plans to attend James Madison University.

Cal Smith earned a $1,000 scholarship from William and Ada Sanderson. Smith plans to attend Ferrum College.

Jordan Smith earned a $1,000 scholarship from William and Ada Sanderson and a $430 scholarship from the Cumberland High Reunion group. Smith plans to attend Virginia Tech.

Carla Thompson earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Carla Urquhart Memorial and a $250 scholarship from the Friends of the Library. Thompson plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

Joseph Christopher Turner earned a $1,000 Homeland Security Scholarship. Turner plans to attend Longwood University.

Bobbie Umberger earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Cumberland Clothes Closet. Umberger plans to attend Longwood University.

Demory Williamson earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Elizabeth Dawson Memorial Fund. Williamson plans to attend Virginia Tech.

Grace Witt earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Cumberland Clothes Closet. Witt plans to attend Piedmont Community College.