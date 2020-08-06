Sports still find a way to exist

Sports have been relatively scarce in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but some athletic opportunities still exist for area residents, both locally and around the state.

Golfers of all ages are still working on their short and long games at The Manor Golf Club. The lights were illuminated on the softball field next to the Firemen’s Sports Arena this past weekend because church league softball was taking place.

Some of the girls known for being part of past area Dixie Softball Debs squads are playing travel ball in Richmond, while others are playing in tournaments in and out of the state.

Junior golf tournaments have been a weekly occurrence in the area and recently wrapped up the season with championships in Bracey that featured a few local participants.

The athletics landscape may not be as crowded as it usually is, but sports remain an outlet, even in a difficult time.