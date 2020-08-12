SVCC set to begin fall term

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) will resume classes for its fall semester Aug. 24, but like most colleges and universities, things will be different.

SVCC President Dr. Quentin Johnson pointed out that it will not be business as usual at SVCC. At all SVCC locations face coverings will be required, classrooms have been reconfigured to comply with social distancing, and there will be limited access to facilities.

Students will have a variety of options for learning in what the college is calling a “HyFlex,” offering a mix of in-person instruction, expanded online offerings, and a new “Zoom to Home” option.

Instruction will comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for physical distancing, hygiene and safety.

The college’s flexible approach allows for appropriate social distancing, while making alternatives available for those students who do not have adequate high-speed internet at home and, therefore, would not be able to participate in online or at-home Zoom classes.

“SVCC’s partnership with communities to establish off-campus centers, in addition to our Alberta and Keysville college locations, is a real benefit at this unprecedented time in our history,“ Johnson said. “It allows the college to offer students the flexibility to utilize classroom space and computer labs and to access high speed internet at various locations across the college’s 4,200 square mile service area, while complying with the appropriate guidelines.

As part of SVCC’s HyFlex plan the college is offering the following:

• Online: These classes meet fully online with no face-to-face class meetings and no scheduled class time. Students access the course via the Canvas site and keep pace with the work weekly, submitting assignments as they come due.

• Zoom to home: Classes meet on the days and times listed on the class schedule; however, students attend from home utilizing a Zoom invitation provided by the instructor. Students will connect in real-time with the teacher and other students.

• Hybrid: Part of the class time meets in person, on campus or at an off-campus center on the days, times and locations listed on the class schedule. Part of the class is completed online using Canvas, with no scheduled class time. Social distancing will be observed as per the CDC guidelines with students wearing face coverings and having proof of completed daily wellness checks.

• Videobroadcast via Zoom: Classes meet on the days, times and locations listed on the class schedule. Instructors will facilitate instruction from one site across the college’s service area to select campuses and off-campus centers. Social distancing will be observed as per the CDC guidelines at each location with students wearing face coverings and having proof of completed daily wellness checks.

• Seated: Classes meet on campus or at an off-campus center on the days, times and locations listed on the class schedule. Social distancing will be observed as per the CDC guidelines with students wearing face coverings and having proof of completed daily wellness checks.