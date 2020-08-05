Tommy Ray Moore, 71, of Buckingham, passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on July 31, 2020. He was born February 15, 1949, a son of the late Samuel Arthur and Lois Bryant Moore. For many years Tommy was a self-employed logger. Tommy loved the Lord and he loved to sing. He combined those two loves, and formed “Second Time Around” with friend, Bob Estes. The two, with help from numerous other friends, sang throughout the community for over 36 years.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Peggy Blake Moore; son, Anthony Moore; grandchildren, Tyler Blake Moore and Samantha Ashlin Moore; brother, Roger Moore and wife, Linda and many other family and friends.

Tommy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be remembered for his fine singing and most importantly his dedication to the Lord.

A graveside service was held August 2, 2020 in Enon Baptist Church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice.