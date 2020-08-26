Town to begin water disconnection

In an effort to help town residents during the COVID-19 pandemic the Town of Farmville has delayed disconnecting water and avoided charging late fees since March 17.

That is coming to an end on September 9 according to an announcement from town officials last week. The state’s moratorium on utility disconnections is set to end Monday, Aug. 31.

“Town has been very understanding during these difficult times with COVID-19. However, now we must ask that water and sewer service customers who are delinquent over 90 days make payment arrangements on their account by Tuesday, September 8. Those who have not satisfied their account in full or made payment arrangements by that date will be subject to disconnection on Wednesday, September 9,” the town posted on its Facebook page.

A $20.00 re-connect fee will also be charged if your water/ sewer service is disconnected.

The town’s efforts to collect the past-due balances may be stopped by new legislation expected to be put forward during this week’s special session of the General Assembly. A proposed moratorium would extend the moratorium on utility disconnections for another 60 days.

In addition to the town’s payment plan that they are offering, there is potential funding from Prince Edward County Social Services and Steps, Inc. to assist in paying delinquent water and sewer bills.