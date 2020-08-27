Two wanted suspects arrested in Rice

Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police arrested two wanted suspects Thursday, Aug. 27, on Scuffletown Road in Rice.

The press release from Prince Edward Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps stated one arrestee was identified as 38-year-old Shalamar Fitzgerald, of Rice, and one was identified as 27-year-old Christopher Moore, of Kentucky.

“Mr. Fitzgerald had outstanding warrants of felony shoplifting and misdemeanor escape,” Epps said. “Mr. Moore was wanted on two felony charges out of Kentucky.”

Both individuals are being held at Piedmont Regional Jail, and additional charges are pending.