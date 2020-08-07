Weekend weather – Hot with a chance of storms

The weekend will bring typical summer weather for the Farmville area with temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Heavy storms are expected Friday with a 55% chance of precipitation. The chance of rain lessens to 40% Saturday and then down to 25% Sunday.

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend with a high of 90.

So, keep an eye to the sky and on the weather radar when planning outdoor activities Friday and Saturday. If you like summer weekends, this is the one for you. Enjoy!