Aloha! Centra PACE celebrates Luau Week

Centra PACE in Farmville celebrated Luau Week recently as a way to celebrate summer.

Participants and caregivers put on Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts and made the week a time of fun.

There was a photo booth, music, leis, Hawaiian-themed food, fun activities and much more. The caregivers gave participants a big Hawaiian welcome when they arrived and presented them with leis to start the fun.

PACE participants helped with decorations and leis for the Luau. Prizes for the best beach bum and best luau outfit were given.

Luau Week provided socialization and fun during a difficult time. PACE has helped participants during the pandemic in many ways and Luau Week is just one of those ways. The luau fun provided energy, excitement, comradery and social distanced socialization for the participants and caregivers.

PACE has provided entertainment and companionship for senior participants during the pandemic through virtual bingo, virtual devotionals and hymns, telehealth, providing personal care aides and support in the home, transportation, medical care, mental health support, caregiver support and delivering medicines.

PACE provides complete healthcare and more for seniors living at home. The program provides medical care and supportive services to help seniors or a loved one who needs that support. PACE participants need to be 55 or older, live in the PACE service area, live safely in the community with the support of PACE and qualify for nursing facility level of care.

PACE is accepting new enrollments. For more info, please call (434) 315- 2890.

