Amish buggy, car involved in accident

An accident involving a car and an Amish buggy occurred Sunday morning, Sept. 6, in Buckingham County, resulting in minor injuries.

Dillwyn Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Wharam said the accident happened at 7:45 a.m. on North James Madison Highway near Stanton Town Road.

Buckingham County Volunteer Rescue Squad (BCVRS), which also responded to the incident, reported on social media that initial units arriving on scene advised that there were multiple patients, at which point mutual aid was requested and additional Emergency Medical Service (EMS) units from Delta Response Team and Fluvanna County Rescue Squad began to respond. In total four units from Buckingham Rescue responded to the scene.

“After further assessment of injuries, it was determined that EMS units on scene would be sufficient and mutual aid units were canceled,” BCVRS officials said in the social media post.

Wharam said he was not sure what caused the crash, but Virginia State Police (VSP) worked the scene and are conducting an investigation.

VSP had not responded to requests for information by press time Monday, Sept. 7.

Wharam confirmed other agencies responding to the accident included Arvonia Volunteer Fire Department and Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office.